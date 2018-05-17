Here's your first look at 'Destination Wedding,' the movie Keanu Reeves shot in SLO County

We now know what Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were filming in San Luis Obispo County back in 2017.

The official trailer for "Destination Wedding," a romantic comedy starring Reeves and Ryder as two sparring wedding guests who fall in love in Paso Robles wine country, is out now.

The 2-minute-long video shows the pair quaffing wine at a Paso Robles winery, standing in line at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and encountering a mountain lion near a vineyard. They also trade plenty of barbed banter.

"Don't you believe there's someone for everyone?" Ryder asks.

Actors Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were at Foremost in San Luis Obispo on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Foremost/Facebook

"Close, I believe that there's nobody for anyone," her co-star replies coolly.

The trailer even name-drops its Central Coast setting. "What brings you to Paso Robles?" Reeves asks Ryder, giving special emphasis to the North County city's Spanish name.

Reeves and Ryder were spotted shooting scenes for "Destination Wedding" at the San Luis Obispo airport in August 2017.

Locals also saw Reeves jogging around San Luis Obispo — exploring the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, dining at Foremost Wine Co. and staying at the Apple Farm. The actor also stopped by San Luis Obispo restaurant Thai Boat to say “hi” after filming at a massage parlor, Happy Feet SPA, next door.

"Destination Wedding" marks the third time Reeves and Ryder have starred in a movie together. They played an engaged couple in 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and portrayed an undercover cop and his drug supplier in 2006's "A Scanner Darkly."

Their latest on-screen pairing comes as both actors, who enjoyed popularity peaks in the 1990s, are experiencing career upswings.

Reeves, whose credits include "Speed," "Point Break" and "The Matrix" movies, is filming the third entry in the popular "John Wick" action series: "John Wick 3: Parabellum," which will open in theaters in 2019. He also stars in the crime thriller "Siberia," due to be released in July, and the sci-fi mystery "Replicas," due out in August.

Ryder, who found fame in movies such as "Edward Scissorhands" and "Little Women," will return as a frazzled mom in the third season of hit Netflix horror series "Stranger Things."

According to movie site IMDb.com, "Destination Wedding" will get a limited release Aug. 24.



