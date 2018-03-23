'24' star Kiefer Sutherland is coming to SLO — for a concert

Television viewers are used to seeing "24" star Kiefer Sutherland brandish a gun — but Central Coast concertgoers will soon see him carrying a guitar instead.
Sutherland, 51, will play a concert April 21 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.
The son of actor Donald Sutherland, Kiefer Sutherland is best known as the star of ABC's "Designated Survivor" and Fox's "24" franchise. His other screen credits include the movies "Flatliners," "The Lost Boys" and "Stand by Me."
Sutherland is also an accomplished country musician.
In 2002, he and musician Jude Cole launched an independent record label, Ironworks. Sutherland released his debut country album, "Down in a Hole," in 2016.
Tickets for Sutherland's all-ages show in San Luis Obispo cost $26 to $30, or $66 to $70 for a VIP meet-and-greet. They can be purchased online via Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo.
For more information, visit fremontslo.com.
