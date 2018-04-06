Pop star Demi Lovato, rapper Iggy Azalea join Mid-State Fair lineup

Demi Lovato fans, get ready to have a "Heart Attack." Your favorite pop star is coming to Paso Robles.

Lovato, the platinum-selling singer behind such hits as "Confident," "Stone Cold" and "Sorry Not Sorry," will perform July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair. She's touring in support of her sixth studio album, 2017's "Tell Me You Love Me."

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, whose hits include "Fancy" and "Work," will open the show at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

The pair join an entertainment lineup that includes stand-up comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, blues rockers George Thorogood and ZZ Top and country artists Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Tickets for Azalea and Lovato's July 22 show cost $31 to $156, and go on sale 10 a.m. April 13.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3246) or visit www.midstatefair.com.