Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and more big country acts announced for Mid-State Fair

Some of country music’s biggest acts — including Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line — are headed to Paso Robles this summer.
Those artists, as well as country star Eric Church and standup comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in July, according to Tom Keffury, who handles sponsorships and publicity for the fair.
McGraw will take the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage on July 24 with his wife, country star Faith Hill.
The winner of three Grammy Awards, McGraw has repeatedly conquered the country charts with No. 1 hits that include “It’s Your Love,” “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying.” He has performed at the fair six times, including a concert in 2016.
Hill, the five-time Grammy winner behind “Breathe” and “This Kiss,” will be making her debut as a fair headliner. (She previously played the fair as an opening act.)
Two artists announced Friday night are performing at the fair for the first time.
Bryan, the multi-platinum-selling country star behind “Kick the Dust Up” and “Strip It Down,” performs July 26. Jon Pardi will open that show.
Iglesias, a comedian and actor whose screen credits include “Coco” and “The Nut Job” movies, takes the stage July 23.
The fair also welcomes two additional return acts in 2018.
“This Is How We Roll” band Florida Georgia Line, which made its fair debut in 2014, will perform on opening night, July 18. And Church, the “Drink in My Hand” singer-songwriter who previously played the fair in 2012, performs in Paso Robles on July 21 with opening act The Cadillac Three.
Although news of the concerts was not supposed to be released until around 10 p.m. Friday, one performer “jumped the gun” in spreading the word, Keffury wrote in an email.
Hill announced her July 24 show on her official Facebook page on Friday, several hours in advance of the fair’s official announcement. (The post was removed around 2 p.m. Friday.)
Ticket prices for the shows announced Friday are as follows:
▪ Florida George Line: $51 to $131. On sale Feb. 9.
▪ Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: $51 to $156. On sale Feb. 16.
▪ Eric Church: $51 to $131. On-sale date to be determined.
▪ Gabriel Iglesias: $26 to $71. On-sale date to be determined.
▪ Luke Bryan: $51 to $156. On sale March 2.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit www.midstatefair.com.
