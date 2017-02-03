Zac Brown Band to play country concert at Mid-State Fair in Paso

Country music’s Zac Brown Band bring its “Chicken Fried” sound back to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles this summer.
Joining an entertainment lineup that includes country star Keith Urban, the platinum-selling band will perform July 20 at the Paso Robles Event Center — marking the third time the group has taken the stage at the Chumash Grandstand Arena
Known for songs such as “Toes,” “Colder Weather” and “Knee Deep,” the Zac Brown Band has won three Grammy Awards, including best country album for 2013’s “Uncaged.”
Its seventh studio album, “Welcome Home,” is slated to hit store shelves in May.
Tickets for the Zac Brown Band’s July 20 concert cost $51 to $131, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10. To purchase, call 1-800-909-FAIR (3247), visit www.midstatefair.com or stop by the Paso Robles Event Center box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30.
