Keith Urban to play country concert at California Mid-State Fair in Paso

Country star Keith Urban will return this summer to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
Urban is slated to take the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage July 26 at the Paso Robles Event Center, marking the fifth time he’s performed at the fair. Country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina will open the show.
News of the concert comes as Urban prepares for a performance with Carrie Underwood at the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony Feb. 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Urban’s ninth studio album, “Ripcord,” has been nominated for a Grammy for best country album. It features the songs “Break On Me,” “Wasted Time” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — the latter nominated for Grammys for best country solo performance and best country song.
“Ripcord” was released in May 2016 — roughly a month after Urban wrapped up a judging stint on the 15th and final season of the Fox singing competition “American Idol.”
Alaina was a runner-up on the 10th season of “American Idol.” Her sophomore album, “Road Less Traveled,” was released Jan. 27.
Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Urban moved to the United States in 1992. The four-time Grammy winner is married to Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.
Tickets for Urban’s July 26 concert cost $46 to $101, and go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 10. To purchase, call 1-800-909-3247, visit www.midstatefair.com or stop by the Paso Robles Event Center box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.
The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments