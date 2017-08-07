Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder still in the county? Fans spot them in Paso, SLO

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were spotted in downtown San Luis Obispo and in Paso Robles over the weekend.

The actors, who have been filming a movie in the area, were spotted last week shooting at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. On Friday, airport officials told The Tribune that an independent film was shot at the airport, but they could not confirm who was involved.

Reeves stopped by the Santa Maria Brewing Co. Taproom in Paso Robles on Saturday, according to the brewery, and on Sunday, Instagram user Kevin Maina posted a picture with Reeves at the taproom.

Call me Young Morpheus. #keanureeves #pasorobles #shareslo #centralcoast A post shared by Kevin Maina (@kmainiac) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

And on Friday night, both Reeves and Ryder stopped by Foremost in downtown San Luis Obispo for dinner and wine, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Sightings of the actors have cropped up since last week, with multiple social media posts reporting Reeves jogging at night, enjoying the farmers market in downtown SLO and staying at the Apple Farm.

Eagle-eyed fans of the actors have speculated that they are in town filming a movie called “Destination Wedding.”

According to a Keanu Reeves fansite, a woman named Dawn Deibert posted a since-deleted call for movie extras on Facebook on July 21. The film the call-out was for, titled “Destination Wedding,” was scheduled to shoot in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles on July 31 and Aug. 7 through 9. The posting also mentions that the film stars “A-list actors,” but does not name them.

According to the posting, the movie is “a story of the triumph of hope over experience.”

“Frank and Lindsay, two emotionally broken people, must attend a destination wedding at a vineyard in Paso Robles. They meet and, over the course of the weekend and against all odds, find themselves drawn to one another even as they are repulsed by one another. In the end, they must each make a choice: gamble again on love and on the theory that life can be a positive experience, or remain safe, aloof and alone.”

Deibert was tagged in the comments section of the Tribune’s original Facebook post about Reeves and Ryder. A woman asked Deibert if this was the movie filming she had posted about, and Deibert responded that it was.

The Facebook page for the Keanu Reeves Club has also posted that Reeves and Ryder are filming that movie.

Reeves, famous for “The Matrix,” recently starred as the title character in “John Wick: Chapter 2.” He’s involved in several in-progress projects, according to his IMDB page, but there are none listed for Ryder, who’s most recently is known for her role in the hit Netflix original “Stranger Things.”

Reeves and Ryder starred together in two previous films — 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and 2006’s “A Scanner Darkly.”

Tribune reporter Monica Vaughan contributed to this story.