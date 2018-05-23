Get ready, Star Wars fans: Opening announced for Disney's new land, Galaxy's Edge

Mark your calendars, Star Wars fans: Disney has announced a more specific timeframe for the opening of the new Star-Wars themed lands in California and Florida.

Disney Parks announced Tuesday that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is expected to open in summer 2019 at Disneyland in Southern California and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World in Florida. The hotly-anticipated land will be the largest single-themed land expansion in the history of both parks.

"Guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own 'Star Wars' stories," the company said in a statement, adding, "We are still hard at work creating our largest single-themed land expansions ever."

Construction on the new land began at Disneyland in April 2016, KTLA reported. Some attractions had to be permanently closed to make room for the expansion, which is costing at least $1 billion.

Back in March, Disney Parks posted a video showing progress on the land, which is set on the planet Batuu, "a remote outpost on the galaxy's edge."

One of the land's main attractions will let guests fly the Millennium Falcon, according to Disney Parks, and another attraction will "make guests feel like they're inside a hangar bay in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

In February, Disney officials announced that ticket prices for Disneyland and Walt Disney World would increase as much as 18 percent.