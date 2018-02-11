Want to go to Disneyland? It’s going to cost you more

It’s now going to cost you more to visit Mickey Mouse.

On Sunday, officials announced that ticket prices for Disneyland in Southern California and Walt Disney World in Florida are increasing.

Prices rose the highest for annual pass holders, increasing as much as 18 percent, according to the Los Angeles Times. The cost of daily tickets rose about 9 percent.

At Disneyland, the regular price of admission at the Anaheim park will rise to $117, a $7 change. A single-day ticket during peak periods will climb to $135, an $11 increase. And the value ticket will cost $97, no change.

The least-expensive annual pass, the Disney Deluxe, now costs $729, up from $619, according to the park’s website. The Signature pass, which includes free parking, is now $999, up from $849, and the Signature Plus pass is now $1,149, up from $1,049.

The Southern California Select pass, which blocks out most weekends and nearly all of the summer and Christmas seasons, remains $369.

In October 2015, Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days with an 8-11 month calendar available online, hoping to prevent overcrowding during the theme parks’ busiest times.

Company officials said Sunday that this program will evolve in 2018 to address the visitation patterns of their guests. As the next step, they said, date-specific tickets — with prices published in advance — will be rolled out at Walt Disney World.

In Florida, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom’s “value” one-day tickets will now be $102 for adults and $96 for children, which is a $2 bump for both. “Regular” times for adults will be $114 for adults and $108 for children, and “peak” tickets jump to $122 and $116, respectively for adults and children.