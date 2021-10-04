High School Sports

Who was the top high school football player in SLO County in Week 6? Vote here

With the start of league play Friday for most San Luis Obispo County football teams, here’s the latest voter poll for Week 6 player of the week.

Readers can choose from 13 local high school players who excelled on the field.

Each week, fans will have the chance to show their support for SLO County gridiron standouts.

Nipomo junior cornerback Raemer Agnes was the top Week 5 poll finisher with a record 10,442 votes, earning 45% of the tally, which totaled 23,766 votes.

The poll is meant to be a fun way to highlight talent and offer a chance to show fan support.

Participants are welcome to vote as many times as they like.

Each week, you may nominate a player by sending an email to nwilson@thetribunenews.com.

Remember, the weekly poll closes at 2 p.m. Friday.

