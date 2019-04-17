Fresh off a Boston Marathon victory, Jordan Hasay will serve as SLO race ambassador

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon.

Central Coast native and Boston Marathon top finisher Jordan Hasay will be the official race ambassador for the City to the Sea half marathon and 5K in October, according to a news release from the race’s organizers.

“I am honored to be the official race ambassador for the 2019 City to the Sea Half Marathon and 5K,” Hasay said in the release, sent Wednesday. “The support that the race provides to the Cuesta College Track and Field team is huge and I am very happy to be part of the cause.”

Hasay, who is from Arroyo Grande, served as the race’s ambassador in 2017 and 2018.

On Monday, the former Mission Prep star and All-American at the University of Oregon finished third in the Boston Marathon, fighting back from a year of injury that forced her to withdraw from both the Boston and Chicago Marathons.

Hasay first ran the Boston Marathon in April 2017, where she shattered the record for an American woman in her debut by nearly three minutes.