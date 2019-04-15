Jordan Hasay finishes third in Boston Marathon — after a year of injuries

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local running legend Jordan Hasay talks about the recent loss of her mother and her record-breaking third place finish at the 2017 Boston Marathon.

A year after she withdrew from the Boston Marathon due to injury, Arroyo Grande native Jordan Hasay finished in third place at the marathon, according to a tweet from USA Track & Field.

Hasay, a Mission Prep graduate, came in with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 20 seconds, the organization said. Hasay was also the first American to finish in the Women’s Elite race, Boston Marathon officials said.

Following the race, Hasay posted a photo to Instagram that shows her crossing the finish line as her father pumps his fist.

“Dad’s fist pump says it all,” Hasay wrote. “So grateful and blessed to be back after 18 months off with a stress fracture.” She added that she plans to race in the Chicago Marathon in October.

Hasay previously finished third at the Boston Marathon in April 2017 — shattering the record for an American woman in her marathon debut by almost three minutes, with a time of 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Just six months after that, Hasay finished third at the Chicago marathon with a time of 2 hours, 20 minutes and 57 seconds — the second fastest marathon time recorded by an American woman.

But in 2018, Hasay was forced to withdraw from the Boston Marathon, then the Chicago Marathon, due to two significant foot injuries.

In September 2018, Hasay told The Tribune in a phone interview that she’s focusing on having a successful year leading up to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.