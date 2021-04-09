Paso High students: We were shocked by the school board’s uneducated views on ethnic studies

Paso Robles High School teacher Geoffrey Land presents the proposed new curriculum of “Ethnic Studies: Multicultural America,” a new course that may be taught at the North County school in the fall.

As students at Paso Robles High School, we listened with shock and disappointment as our district’s elected board of trustees discussed a proposed ethnic studies elective course.

We emerged with the question: Is the school board open to learning and exploring, or do they think they have all the answers? We listened to a board of trustees — which is lacking in diversity — ignore the outpouring of community support for the course while defending the dominant, whitewashed version of American history. We heard the board president bully a speaker for trying to offer her public comment in Spanish. We felt dismissed, belittled and attacked.

After the board rejected the proposed course in a 4-3 vote, we sat in disbelief as our elected leaders voiced their uneducated opinions. The board “approved” the course “contingent upon” literature and curriculum changes to make the course more “balanced.”

They failed to realize this course is the balance needed within the existing curriculum that stresses European/white historical perspectives while overlooking the contributions of other groups. Authors we’ve read include John Steinbeck, William Shakespeare, Arthur Miller, George Orwell and Ayn Rand — all white authors. Of the 23 required English novels taught at PRHS, all but African American Zora Neal Hurston and Nigerian Chinua Achebe are white. The Asian American, Latino American and Indigenous voices are nowhere to be found. When the rare non-white voices are included, we learn of dreadful stories rather than celebratory achievements.

The views displayed by the board (laid out nicely in the excellent Tribune editorial) do not reflect the totality of our community or the students of PRHS, but seem to exist within the limits of their own political bias. They post their controversial opinions on Facebook, publish articles condemning critical race theory, and spend precious meeting minutes spouting their political opinions. They ignored the torrent of supportive emails from Cal Poly professors and administrators, Cuesta staff, parents, teachers and students. This board placed their own narrow views over the education of students, setting an undemocratic and unprofessional example for our community and students.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last month, the California Board of Education voted 11-0 to approve the new ethnic studies curriculum. Students of color deserve to feel represented, and an ethnic studies course will build empathy and understanding — two qualities sadly lacking in society lately. A 2016 Stanford University study showed that students taking ethnic studies classes had an increase in attendance and GPA scores, which proves the courses increase academic success.

We need a class that offers us knowledge of the various cultures, races, genders, languages and identities represented at PRHS, and a place where all students feel included, proud of who they are and celebrated in the classroom.

Students Sharon Elmer, Mel Gonzalez, Kelen Macharia and Cheyanne Holliday are members of the Black Student Union and ACT Club (Activists’ Coalition for Tomorrow) at Paso Robles Highs School; Kelen is president of the Black Student Union and Cheyanne is president of ACT.

Editor’s note: The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to further consider the proposed ethnic studies curriculum at its April 13 meeting.