School district trustee is no longer in the running to replace former SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon

The City Council is scheduled to vote on a replacement for former Mayor Heidi Harmon on Oct. 5.

After much thought and discussion with some of those who indicated support, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for San Luis Obispo Mayor/City Council.

To be honest, I was very flattered by the people who encouraged me and who thought I would make a good mayor or City Council member, even to the point of sending me the link to the application.

I let my ego get in way of my heart.

And after some reflection, I believe my calling is to continue representing children and their families as a member of the school board.

There are four topics that I have concerns about and would have wanted to bring to the City Council table:

How SLO’s unhoused population is (or is not) cared for. The need for many more improved, well-maintained and clearly identified crosswalks for the 50% of the city’s population who are seniors and children who want to get to parks, schools and businesses. Increased joint use of school and city facilities and services for children, families and community. More details on the city water supply.

As I thought more about these topics, I realized they all relate to my belief that the needs of children always come first — homelessness, crosswalks, joint facility/services use, water. I need to continue my work on the school board.

I will be applying for a city committee appointment so I can help to address these concerns moving forward.

I urge the City Council to appoint Erica Stewart as mayor and Joe Benson to the City Council

Mark Buchman serves on the San Luis Coastal Unified School District Board of Trustees.