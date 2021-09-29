13 people have applied to fill Heidi Harmon’s SLO mayor seat or join the council

Thirteen people have submitted applications either to become the new mayor of San Luis Obispo or a City Council member.

The appointment process, to be conducted at an Oct. 5 council meeting, will serve to fill Mayor Heidi Harmon’s open seat and potentially a vacant council position if a sitting council member is selected as the new mayor.

Harmon, who served as mayor for five years, announced in August that she would resign midway through a two-year term to take on a new position as senior public affairs director with the Romero’s Institute’s Let’s Green California initiative.

Harmon’s last day was Sept. 21.

Three candidates have applied for mayor:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Erica Stewart, SLO’s current vice mayor, Cal Poly Campus Health & Wellbeing, Assistant Director of Personnel & Marketing

Jeffrey Specht, entrepreneur

Matt Ritter, Cal Poly biology professor, chair SLO Tree Committee

Two candidates have applied for both mayor and council:

Joshua Cohen, bicycle shop owner

Mark Buchman, education consultant, San Luis Coastal school district trustee

And eight residents have applied for council only should Stewart be appointed as mayor by her colleagues:

Emily Francis, high school social studies teacher

Joe Benson, attorney

Michael Draze, Red Cross volunteer, former Pismo Beach community development director

Michelle Shoresman, SLO County division manager of health care access

Mike Multari, former Cal Poly facilities assistant director, former SLO community development director

Mila Vujovich-La Barre, San Luis Coastal Spanish and U.S. History teacher

Robin Wolf, hospitality and event coordinator

Sharon Whitney, retired political science professor.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The city of San Luis Obispo will use a Council appointment process to select its next mayor with the departure of Heidi Harmon. Candidates have either applied for mayor or City Council, or both. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

How the process will work

A city staff report notes that on Oct. 5, each applicant will be “allotted five minutes to present to the council and will need to verify their willingness to serve.”

“After all presentations have concluded, public testimony will be heard,” the staff report notes.

During the appointment process, each council member will nominate a list of up to three applicants.

“If three or more council members name the same applicant and only one applicant receives three nominations, then the vice mayor will call for a motion to appoint that person and adopt the Resolution of Appointment for Mayor (Attachment A),” the staff report states.

Stewart may vote on herself for the mayor seat under the city’s charter, and then, if appointed, cast a vote on her replacement on the council under the same voting process.

The period to apply for a position on the council ended Sept. 24.

The term for the new mayor and potential council member would both end in December 2022.

To review candidate applications for appointment, visit bit.ly/3kNbOGA.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 11:00 AM.