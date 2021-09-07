Next SLO mayor to be decided by appointment. Here’s how the process will work

From left to right, SLO City Council candidates James Lopes, Erica Stewart, Abe Lincoln, Bob Voglin, Carlyn Christianson, Sarah Flickinger and Jeff Specht face off at a candidate’s forum in 2018. The next SLO mayor and potentially an open city council seat will be decided at an Oct. 5 meeting. nwilson@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo City Council will use an appointment process to select the city’s next mayor at an Oct. 5 meeting.

Mayor Heidi Harmon announced on Aug. 26 that she’s resigning next month with more than a year left in her term to take a new climate advocacy job at a Santa Cruz nonprofit, The Romero Institute.

Harmon, who was first elected SLO mayor in 2016, will conclude her service on Sept. 26.

The council voted 4-0 at its Tuesday meeting, with Harmon recusing herself, to seek an appointment process for mayor, meaning the remaining council members will vote to seat the new mayor.

If a sitting council member opts to seek appointment for mayor and is selected to that role, that would open up a city council seat for a new candidate.

Public candidates may apply for mayor or council or both, depending on how the process plays out.

“If a sitting council member is appointed as mayor and a public member fills the vacated council seat, then the appointed person would serve until November 2022 regardless of whether the council member’s (who is appointed as mayor) term ends in 2022 or 2024,” said City Manager Derek Johnson, in an email.

It’s unclear if any of the four SLO council members will seek appointment for the mayor position.

The council decided in favor of an appointment process over a special election, which would cost an estimated $150,000 to $200,000, said City Clerk Teresa Purrington.

The city of San Luis Obispo will use a Council appointment process to select its next mayor. Heidi Harmon ends her service Sept. 26. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

SLO Council members voice process views

“I fully advocate for an appointment process,” said Councilmember Carlyn Christianson. “We have so many more crucial things we could be spending money on.”

Christianson supported an appointment process with hopes to be done with the selection by Oct. 5 to carry on with city business.

“We could see very low voter turnout because this is an off time for an election as well,” Christianson said.

Councilmember Jan Marx advocated for an expedited process and seating a five-member council, versus keeping a four-member council body should a sitting member fill the mayoral role.

“If there’s a 2-2 action on a vote with four council members, there’s no action and you’re dead in the water,” Marx said. “We really need five council members.”

Mayor or council candidates, who must be SLO residents (as of at least 30 days prior to appointment), will need to submit a 500-word statement explaining their interest in the position, citing “reasons for wanting to be appointed; involvement in community affairs and organizations, especially in the preceding 23-month period; personal qualifications for the position and prior experience in government, or areas associated with or doing business with government.”

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon announced at a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, that she plans to step down as mayor. Her new position will be senior public affairs director with the Romero Institute, a law and public policy center. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

How the SLO process will be decided

The Oct. 5 meeting will involve a five-minute presentation by the candidates and each council member will nominate three applicants. The city clerk will tally the count live at the meeting.

If any applicant receives three or more nominations, a motion to appoint that person will be made.

If more than the one applicant receives three or more votes, those applicants will be further discussed, according to the city’s charter process.

If no applicant is selected by Wednesday, Oct. 27, a special election would be triggered.

A special election would need to be held between Dec. 26 and Feb. 24.

The city’s estimate of a $150,000 to $200,000 to hold a special election was based on the cost of the city’s last special election in 2017.

A view of San Luis Obispo from Terrace Hill. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

SLO Chamber CEO supports fiscal responsibility

San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce CEO Jim Dantona thanked Harmon for her more than five years of service.

“On behalf of our members, I’d like to thank and recognize Mayor Harmon for her efforts and work over the past five years,” Dantona said. “We truly appreciate everyone who puts themselves out in front to lead the community and help make SLO a better place.”

The Chamber of Commerce advocated for fiscal responsibility through the appointment process.

“We’re not advocating for any person, but spending $150,000 to $200,000 for a special election to fill the seat is a bad fiscal decision,” Dantona said. “Those funds will be better spent on programs, infrastructure or debt paydown that will benefit the community for the long term.”

An election to re-seat a new mayor is a little over 12 months away, Dantona noted.

SLO’s mayoral position carries a two-year term.