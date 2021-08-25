Local

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon is ‘changing careers.’ Here’s what she’s doing next

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is announcing a career change.

Harmon will hold a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. at City Hall “to announce career change and details of new role as statewide climate advocate at press conference tomorrow.”

It’s unclear if or when she’s stepping down and how the city would fill her seat.

Harmon began her tenure as mayor in 2016 and she was elected to her third term in 2020.

Harmon’s current two-year term is scheduled to end in December 2022.

Harmon has been an outspoken advocate on climate action issues since she began, pushing for SLO’s net zero carbon target of 2035.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
