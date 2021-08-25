SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon is ‘changing careers.’ Here’s what she’s doing next

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is announcing a career change.

Harmon will hold a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. at City Hall “to announce career change and details of new role as statewide climate advocate at press conference tomorrow.”

It’s unclear if or when she’s stepping down and how the city would fill her seat.

Harmon began her tenure as mayor in 2016 and she was elected to her third term in 2020.

Harmon’s current two-year term is scheduled to end in December 2022.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Harmon has been an outspoken advocate on climate action issues since she began, pushing for SLO’s net zero carbon target of 2035.

More information will be released as it becomes available.