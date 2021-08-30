Heidi Harmon redefined the job of mayor. How should SLO replace her?

With more than a year left in her term, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is leaving office to follow her “North Star” — a decision that may have surprised some, but at the same time is very on brand for Harmon.

SLO’s activist mayor always has followed her own path — whether it’s wearing a trademark red rose in her hair or dropping an f-bomb in Rolling Stone magazine.

Her actions have delighted her fans and infuriated her critics, many of whom took to Facebook to weigh in on the news that she is leaving for a job in climate activism.

“Congratulations Heidi,” was one comment.

“Good riddance,” was the very next one.

Harmon will be senior public affairs director with the Romero Institute, a Santa Cruz nonprofit dedicated to environmental and social justice issues.

‘I’m stepping down to step up,” Harmon said at a news conference. “This moment demands that we do everything in our power to address the climate emergency. ...”

She also raised the issue of pay, pointing out that it’s not possible to live in high-priced San Luis Obispo on the current mayor’s salary. (It’s currently set at $30,096 per year.)

Harmon’s early exit is disappointing.

When someone decides to run for office, they should be prepared to fill out the entire term, unless they are prevented from doing so by circumstances beyond their control.

After all, that’s the expectation voters have when they choose one candidate over another.

With relatively little time left in her term — it expires the end of next year — it would have been preferable had Harmon fulfilled her commitment to voters.

The mayor would no doubt argue that she can be more effective in dealing with the climate crisis in her new position — she described it as a “broader, statewide role.”

That’s underselling the work she’s been doing. The City Council has been at the forefront in climate action planning, and Harmon has been a leader in getting that done.

A few examples:

The city’s goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions are more ambitious than the state of California’s.

It’s one of the few cities that requires developers to install electric vehicle chargers — not just wire for them — in new projects.

Though it stopped short of banning natural gas appliances in new homes, San Luis Obispo did adopt an energy program that encourages all-electric buildings.

The mayor shouldn’t underestimate the importance of what’s she accomplished in SLO — or what she could have done in the future if she filled out her term.

As for who should take over her job, the simplest path would be to appoint current Vice Mayor Erica Stewart to fill out the term— if she’s wiling to do so. Then appoint someone from the community to fill Stewart’s seat.

The city also could call a special election, though that seems like a lot to ask of candidates, who would almost have to turn right around and start campaigning again. There’s also the expense to consider.

As for Heidi Harmon, she redefined what it means to be a mayor in San Luis Obispo — a job that in the not-so-distant past was mostly about ribbon-cuttings, ground-breakings and check-passing ceremonies.

Harmon played on a bigger stage, whether she was appearing on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” to decry the evil tactics of the natural gas industry; promoting her own shade of lipstick (Heidi is Mighty) to raise funds for victims of sexual assault; or marching with Black Lives Matter protesters.

We wish her well as she follows her North Star to wherever it leads.