Stacks or no stacks? Here’s the best way to decide Morro Bay’s dilemma

Those who favor removal argue that the 3 stacks detract from the view of Morro Bay Rock. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

As the saying goes, opinion are like belly buttons — everybody’s got one ... especially when it comes to whether the Morro Bay smokestacks should stay or go.

There are several pros and cons on both sides of the debate, but here are the main arguments:

The pro-stackers: They’re Morro Bay landmarks, and a big part of our history and identity. They could be repurposed into something useful, like an energy museum or art installation. Keep ‘em!

The anti-stackers: They’re eyesores! And they detract from The Rock! Get rid of ‘em!

Unfortunately, this is one of those times when compromise isn’t possible. Even if it were feasible to take a couple hundred feet of the tops, or leave only one or two standing, that would just be weird.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An almost even split

According to a Tribune poll, opinions have been running slightly in favor of tearing down the trio of 450-feet-high, industrial-looking towers built in the 1950s for the Morro Bay Power Plant.

That creates a dilemma for the city, which has until the end of 2022 to tell property owner Vistra Corp. whether to tear down the stacks.

City officials already have agreed to give residents a voice in the decision.

Some might call that passing the buck. We call it smart.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

If all things truly are equal — in other words, if there aren’t any overriding health, safety or economic factors that make it necessary to either remove or maintain the stacks — the city should make this a true people’s choice by including as many locals as possible in the decision.

After all, every one of them will have to live with it — not just the top city officials.

Ideally, the city will put the matter on the ballot as an advisory measure, since we do have a few elections coming up over the next several months. (Added bonus: It might encourage non-voters to register.)

If that’s not possible, then do some other type of poll. Maybe just mail a ballot along with the water bills?

Don’t forget Generation Alpha

Whatever method is chosen, though, the city should conduct a separate election for the under-18’s.

They aren’t old enough to vote and they don’t pay water bills, but their opinions matter. Many of them may wind up spending big chunks of their adult lives in Morro Bay, either staring at the stacks or at the empty air space they once occupied.

And what a great way to introduce them to the idea that voting can make a difference in their lives.

They could even tell their children and grandchildren that they had a part in saving (or destroying) the stacks.

Schools could run the elections. Maybe the League of Women Voters could get involved.

There could be pro-con debates prior to voting, and imagine the opportunities for posters and buttons and yard signs. Those would be collectors items someday.

Of course, as with all elections, one side will walk away disappointed.

We offer these consolations in advance:

Should the anti-stackers lose, they can take comfort in recognizing that these are the last remnants of a bygone energy era — dinosaurs of an age we’re leaving behind. Also, who knows what could happen in a few generations? Denizens of the future may decide the stacks pose too much of a hazard to all those flying cars and jet packs buzzing around.

If the pro-stack contingent loses, there could still be some sort of monument recognizing the role they played in Morro Bay history. One reader suggested a hologram, which isn’t a bad idea.

Another reader threw out the idea of a farewell party for the stacks.

Sure thing — but how about a glad-you’re-sticking-around celebration should it go the other way?

Either way, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stack up some memories.