Zip lines or murals? Here are 5 creative ways locals want to repurpose Morro Bay’s stacks

Vistra Corporation has committed to demolishing the Morro Bay power plant stacks unless the city protests by 2022.

Let’s be upfront: The old Morro Bay Power Plant’s stacks are likely coming down.

Vistra Corporation, which owns the property where the power plant stacks stand, and the city of Morro Bay have entered into a tentative agreement for the energy company to demolish the stacks, unless the city protests by 2022.

The energy company hopes to make way for a massive battery storage facility on the same property.

So far, city officials have expressed interest in removing the stacks, though they have emphasized that the community will have some say in determining whether they stay or go.

In a Tribune poll, almost 57% of respondents said they supported removing the stacks, with many citing worries about the potentially high costs of maintaining the aging stacks if they should stay.

Still, the towering structures have a number of local fans who ardently oppose tearing down what they consider an important local landmark.

Some of those supporters have ideas for ways the stacks could potentially be repurposed to maximize their beauty or recreation purposes.

Here are some of the most creative suggestions, gleaned from The Tribune’s poll. These are reader suggestions and are not endorsed by The Tribune; their feasibility has not been investigated.

If you’d like to weigh in or offer your own creative re-uses for the stacks, you can do so at the Google Form below, or by clicking this link.

The responses below have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Turn Morro Bay power plant stacks into art installation

Many people suggested turning the power plant stacks into various types of art installations, from murals to massive light structures.

“They are part of the city’s history, they should be kept as ‘industrial art’ similar to Gas Works Park in Seattle, one of the most popular parks in this beautiful city.” —Karen Rea, Morro Bay

“They are the first things you see through the fog. The blinking lights let me know I’m almost home. I would love to see them turned into an art installation to keep them an iconic part of Morro Bay!” — Elissa D. Murray, Morro Bay

“This area is teeming with artists. Have a competition to design a triptych mural, with local nature as its theme, that could be painted on the iconic stacks, eliminating the ugliness factor. That would ensure the preservation of the iconic landmark and its history and would create new public art that would be a draw for visitors. ... Given the height of the stacks, Morro Bay might need to have qualified climbers as painters, so that could be a deal-breaker, but why not dream?” — Marjorie Zlotowitz, Cambria

“They should be kept the way that they are now, but have artists (ones who aren’t afraid of heights) paint murals and other works of art on the sides therefore turning them into an art installation. Three stacks and a rock!” —Elias Simons, Los Osos

“Keep them and beam colored, changing lights on them! Rainbow for Pride month; red, white, blue for the 4th and Memorial Day, etc. I just can’t imagine the skyline without them.” — Holly Vettori, Cayucos

“They are a part of Morro Bay and have been for close to 60 years. ... Painting them with murals and maybe a message ‘Welcome to Morro Bay,’ would also create something extremely unique to Morro Bay. Have the new owners be part of the cost if not all. It would be cheaper for them than destroying them and hopefully deter from the ugly site of the battery storage.” —Patricia Davis, Morro Bay

Make a museum dedicated to city, energy production

Turning the Morro Bay stacks and the adjoining power plant site into a museum dedicated to local energy production history was one of the most popular suggestions from poll respondents.

“The stacks are an iconic feature of Morro Bay and a valuable piece of history. They could be used as a museum to teach about the history of the power plant and the engineering systems that generate power.” — Kyle Teske, San Luis Obispo

“I think they should stay and have a museum that explains the local energy history and outlining the facilities’ impact to the community and environment.” — Cindy Ochoa, San Luis Obispo

“Put a glass elevator like on the Seattle Space Needle, the Euromast in Rotterdam, Netherlands or on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on the center stack, and have it ferry visitors to an observation deck. Maybe even add a restaurant under the observation deck atop the second stack and keep all the other buildings as museum pieces, including the Generator Hall where visitors can walk right through the old boilers and furnaces as well as the pipes. Restore the control rooms for Units 1 and 2 with mid-1950s equipment and displays and also the control room for Units 3 and 4 with original 1960s equipment and displays, and do the same thing with the rest of the main building and accessory buildings, based on their construction dates. That might just be an even bigger economic benefit to the town then when the plant was alive!” — Dexter Ricketts, Atascadero

Connect stacks with zip lines

At least two adventurous respondents want the stacks to be repurposed as a thrilling zip line experience.

“Run zip line tours from the stacks to (Morro) Rock.” — Edward Ruff, Pismo Beach

“Put zip lines from the tops to Dorn’s (Breakers Cafe).” — William Benica, San Luis Obispo

What about a planetarium or observation towers?

Several other San Luis Obispo residents suggested utilizing the stacks for various recreation options.

“They should definitely be removed, unless they can be repurposed — perhaps into a planetarium. As with standing at the bottom of a well or chimney, stars are visible during the daytime.” — Molly Martin, Nipomo

“The Rock is great, but the stacks really make the coast one of a kind and instantly recognizable. There are a lot of nice coastlines, but none that have those three stacks and the Rock. It’d be great if they could serve as observation towers! In my opinion, the only reason to tear them down would be the cost of upkeep and the danger factor.” — Samantha Goldheart, Los Osos

Throw the stacks a massive going away party

This suggestion doesn’t offer a way to keep the stacks around, but looks at what could be done to celebrate their departure with a literal bang.

“I think the stacks should have a yearlong going away party. For the year before they go, history exhibits, docents, street fair and celebrations to Morro Bay’s past could be done. Especially after this quarantine, I think the chance to celebrate the history of Morro Bay would be welcome. Then have a big Fourth of July-like party and blow the stacks up. Let them go out with a bang! They’ve had their time, now it’s time to move on with a salute.” — Jessica Bailey, Morro Bay

