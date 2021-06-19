‘A part of Morro Bay’ or ‘ugly and useless?’ Community divided over plan to demolish stacks

Morro Bay has big plans to reinvent itself in the coming decades.

With pushes to build an off-shore wind hub off its shores and the world’s largest battery storage plant within city limits, the coastal town is poised to be at the forefront of the post-Diablo Canyon clean energy economy.

As the city barrels toward this new future, however, a heated debate is brewing over at least one potential casualty of progress.

What should happen to the Morro Bay Power Plant stacks?

Vistra Corporation, the energy company that’s pursuing plans to build a massive 22-acre, 600 megawatt battery storage facility at the site of the now-defunct Duke Energy power plant, solidified a memorandum of understanding with Morro Bay on June 11, saying it would tear down the three stacks by 2028 or face a penalty of $3 million.

The inspiration behind the name Three Stacks and a Rock on a fall afternoon in Morro Bay. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Since the plant opened in the 1950s, the 450-foot-tall stacks have become a familiar part of the city’s skyline.

Breweries and businesses are named after them. T-shirts with the stacks emblazoned on them are sold in gift shops along the Embarcadero. For many, along with Morro Rock, they are symbols of Morro Bay.

Although the stacks have plenty of fans, there are others who have always despised the manmade structures, saying they detract from the region’s natural beauty.

Now that it looks like the aging towers could be disappearing, community members are more divided than ever on what should happen.

To help gauge San Luis Obispo County’s desires, the Tribune asked readers to share with us what they thought should happen with the stacks.

Seventy-six people voted in the poll as of Thursday afternoon, with 51% saying they were in favor of ditching the stacks. Meanwhile, 49% of respondents said they wanted to keep the iconic landmarks.

Here is what people had to say. Some responses have been edited for grammar or clarity.

The sunrise illuminates Morro Rock and the stacks at the old power plant on a morning in Morro Bay. Mark Nakamura nakamuraphoto.com

Should Morro Bay power plant stacks be moved?

Should Vistra remove the power plant stacks to highlight Morro Bay’s natural beauty?

“I think any desire to keep them is nostalgia,” C.J. Prusi of Morro Bay. “They are a distraction from the real natural beauty of the Rock. It would be different if they served a purpose, but they don’t anymore.”

Kristi Marinelly described herself as “a lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Cayucos.”

“I remember when those stacks were built, first two and later the third one was added. I’ve never liked them. They are an eyesore on the coast,” the Cayucos woman said. “The whole space should be reverted to what it was before the power plant was built. The area is a unique spot in the Estero Bay and PG&E made millions after they raped the landscape. When it wasn’t profitable enough for them anymore, they just sold it to the highest bidder and did not remediate the property.

“I’d love to see the stacks removed. For those younger folks who believe they’re iconic, I have only one thing to say: Get over it.”

The moon rises above one of the 450 foot tall power plant smoke stacks in Morro Bay in 2011.

San Luis Obispo resident Andy King and Cambria resident Jared Meichtry agreed.

“They haven’t always been there,” King noted. “Take them down, build something new. Morro Bay offers so much beauty.”

“They will crumble and be expensive to repair in coming years,” Meichtry said, adding that it’s “too expensive to keep the ugly stacks.”

“My grandfather helped build those stacks,” Lori Forbes of Nipomo said. “But I think they are an eyesore! The Rock should be the focus!”

Steve Leone said he’s lived in Morro Bay for 22 years with a view of Morro Rock and the stacks,

“Although I will miss them ... I prefer to see this area and the Rock in its natural habitat rather than as an industrial area marked by three non-functioning factory stacks,” he said.

Another Morro Bay resident, Mike Phillips, noted that “The stacks were a ‘necessary evil’ when built, as the power plant was a priority at the time.”

“Now that the stacks are no longer necessary, why not remove them and restore that portion of our skyline to its natural state?” Phillips asked.

“Just because people think they’re iconic, does not mean they should stay,” Arroyo Grande resident Pam Martinez said of the stacks. “They are ugly and useless. Your eye should always go to Morro Rock; it’s glorious.”

The stacks may be iconic to Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo resident Manuel Arceo said, “but they detract from the natural beauty of the landscape. If they’re not functional, they should be removed.”

Sil Cadenasso of San Luis Obispo said the stacks “serve no purpose other than as an eyesore. The harbor will be a lot more attractive without them.”

Stand in the right place and appears that a flying hammerhead shark is about to devour the 450 tall Morro Bay Power Pland smoke stacks. In reality the kite was not flying that high or that hungry. The Morro Bay Kite Festival sported winds hovering around 20 miles per hour, enough to fly kites small to large. David Middlecamp 4-25-2014

Stacks are iconic part of city’s skyline, supporters say

Morro Bay resident Ryan Monie said that “tourists should not have a say” in the decision to remove the power plant stacks.

“I’ve seen some negative comments about the stacks from people who live out of the county, but is that going to keep them from bringing there business here? No!” Monie said. “They’re iconic. Businesses around here use them in their names and logos. (They are) part of Morro Bay.”

Debra Gambino of Cayucos agreed.

“I love seeing them, and when I do, I know I am home,” she said.

“The stacks are a iconic symbol of history in the Central Coast area and should be left alone,” Cayucos resident Johnny Gambino said. “We have already been stripped of a lot of history just in the United States, which is not right in 2021.”

“The power plant had a major role in making this city,” Jake Gorski of Morro Bay noted. “Why do we want to erase history especially when it has a notable industrial architectural design? Do we just want to make Morro Bay a bland beach town void of our own unique character?

“I don’t want to just read about our history on a plaque in 20 years; I want to be able to still experience it,” Gorski said. “Learn from the past when we thought it was OK to operate a gas power plant here, so we can make better environmental choices in the future.”

“It may sound cheesy,” he added, “but there’s nothing I love more than driving home on Highway 1 and seeing those blinking stacks and the Rock welcoming me back.”

Over 75 women (and a few men) dressed as witches for a Halloween stand-up paddle in Morro Bay Harbor. Laura Dickinson

The stacks are “a staple to Morro Bay’s history and personality,” Morro Bay resident Kristy Durst said. “To remove would be like shaping (the city) into somewhere else, and not allowing it stay unique. Keep it authentic 100%.” — Kristy Durst, Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo resident John Kline described the residents as “a part of the fabric” of Morro Bay.

“Every great picture and painting contains them,” he said. “They no longer emit anything. They are as much a part of Morro as the Rock.”

“My great grandfather helped build them, so I’d really like them to stay,” said Shaylyn Arthurs of Atascadero.





Cambria resident Suzanne Legg said the power plant stacks are “part of the legend of Morro Bay.”

“The stacks are iconic! The flashing lights through the fog are the first thing you see that signify you’ve made it home to the sleepy fishing town of Morro Bay,” said Julia Coats of Morro Bay. “To tear them down takes away the charm of this town nicknamed ‘Three Stacks and a Rock.’ ”

So what should Morro Bay do with the stacks if they stick around?

Los Osos resident Elias Simons had this suggestion: “Have artists — ones who aren’t afraid of heights — paint murals and other works of art on the sides (of the stacks) therefore turning them into an art installation. Three stacks and a rock!”

