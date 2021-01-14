SLO County residents are dying while COVID vaccine doses are held back. That must end now

Good news: Californians over 65 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bad news: Eligibility doesn’t actually mean you can get the shot.

San Luis Obispo County’s health officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein, said Wednesday that as of now, there are only enough doses for people over 75.

That’s at least partly because the county is holding roughly 7,000 doses in reserve to provide the necessary second shot to people who have already gotten their first one.

That’s not an arbitrary decision; when the county receives vaccines, they are designated as first or second doses and, according to county health spokesperson Michelle Shoresman, “must be administered as such.”

Borenstein has asked permission to use some of the second doses as first doses, Shoresman said, but has not yet gotten a response.

That bureaucratic holdup could cost lives.

Keeping second doses in reserve was the policy early on, but that’s been revised by the federal government.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations are now saying that vaccine production is speeding up, allaying the fear that there will not be enough vaccine available for second doses. The federal government is now releasing second doses to the states.

So why do county health officials have to wait around for permission to use what they have on-hand?

Our state Department of Public Health should be encouraging counties to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Instead, there’s confusion as to where the state of California stands in regard to the two-dose regimen.

We emailed the California Department of Public Health Press Office for clarification on whether counties can go ahead and use all available doses and got this response:

“Received your inquiry and are working on it but don’t know if we’ll be able to meet your deadline.”

That’s ridiculous, and we have the governor to blame for that.

Shouldn’t he have clarified the guidance on holding back doses before expanding eligibility to people 65 and over?

Instead, he threw county health officers under the bus by offering something they weren’t prepared to deliver.

It’s past time to stop hoarding vaccines, which is the recommendation of a growing number of medical experts.

One is Robert M. Wachter, dean of the Department of Medicine at UCSF.

He initially supported the recommendation that two doses be delivered within a month. No longer.

“It’s time to change the plan; namely, we should give people a single vaccination now and defer their second shot until more doses of vaccine become available,” he wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

He also wrote that clinical trials of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines “showed that the first shot had a substantial benefit beginning around 10 days afterward.”

Dr. David Lubarsky, chief executive of UC Davis Health, says the top priority should be “getting shots into arms,” according to a report in the New York Times.

“Perfection is the enemy of the good,” he said.

He’s absolutely correct.

The situation in San Luis Obispo County — as in much of California — is dire.

COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in our area; since the pandemic began, 119 people have died of the virus here.

Our county Public Health Department is to be commended; it’s administered about 57% of the doses it was allocated, compared to only 31% statewide.

But that’s not enough.

The state must follow federal guidelines and make it clear that counties can use all available doses now.

If it fails to do so, we urge the county to take the initiative to begin rolling out the vaccine to people 65 and over.

Lives may depend on it.

How to sign up for vaccine alerts

To receive email alerts on the latest changes with vaccine distribution, sign up on the county’s “subscribe” page, www.emergencyslo.org/subscribe and click the box for “vaccine updates.”