SLO County adds 192 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths as CMC outbreak continues to grow

San Luis Obispo County added 192 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

A total of 14,425 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March.

On Wednesday, the county reported an additional four deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 80 to 100. Locally, 119 people have died due to the virus.

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

What is ICU availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the public health department, 16 of San Luis Obispo County’s 38 intensive care unit beds were available as of Wednesday. That means the county is at 58% capacity in terms of ICU beds.

In order for San Luis Obispo County to dip under 15% ICU bed capacity, there would have to be less than six available ICU beds in the county.

A total of 50 patients were in local hospitals due to COVID-19, the county said. Of those, seven were in intensive care units — including two in ICUs out of the county, according to public health officials.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

As of Wednesday, ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

California Men’s Colony: 75

Paso Robles: 21

Atascadero: 17

San Luis Obispo: 14

Grover Beach: 11

Nipomo: 11

Arroyo Grande: 7

Morro Bay: 5

Oceano: 5

Los Osos: 4

Cambria: 3

Templeton: 2

San Miguel: 2

Atascadero State Hospital: 2

Avila Beach: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

Shell Beach: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 79 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at Atascadero State Hospital and California Men’s Colony state prison have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of State Hospitals and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR had recorded 2,062 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Tuesday, with 1,073 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — with 1,029 of those testing positive in the last 14 days.

Two CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday that 177 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since mid-May. The agency reports 31 of those patients have tested positive within the last 14 days. The facility has not reported any deaths and has reported fewer than 11 hospitalizations due to COVID-19s.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,015 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 2,856

Recovered cases: 11,422

People recovering at home: 2,806

People receiving hospital care: 50

Total people in intensive care units: 7

People in intensive care units out of county: 2

Deaths due to COVID-19: 119

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.