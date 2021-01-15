SLO smashes heat record with ‘highest winter temperature ever’

Friday certainly didn’t feel like a typical winter day.

As temperatures rose across the entire county, Cal Poly recorded its highest ever daily winter temperature, smashing the previous record, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Lindsey tweeted Friday afternoon that temperatures reached 93 degrees Fahrenheit at Cal Poly’s weather station — busting a previous record of 90 degrees set on Jan. 16, 2014.

“The warmest winter temperature ever recorded at Cal Poly happened today,” he wrote on Twitter, noting that it was the hottest high recorded for the months of December, January or February.

According to Lindsey, Lompoc also hit a daily high record on Friday, reaching 86 degrees. That surpassed the previous record of 84 degrees in 2014.

Lindsey said the high at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport peaked at 91 degrees on Friday, while Santa Maria reached 84 degrees.

A pattern of fresh to strong Santa Lucia winds are expected to continue through Monday, bringing with them fair and dry local weather, with temperatures ranging from the low 70s to the mid-80s, according to Lindsey.

That dry weather is expected to continue through Jan. 22.

Record-breaking temperatures! Cal Poly hit 93 degrees, while the SLO Airport peaked at 91° today. The Cal Poly reading of 93° was the warmest ever during the months of Dec., Jan., or Feb. The previous records for this period were 92° on Dec 4, 1958, and 91° set on Jan 16, 2014. pic.twitter.com/N0oZT8flgt — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 15, 2021