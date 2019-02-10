Freeze warning issued for SLO County due to chilly overnight temperatures

Freezing cold temperatures in SLO County have led the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning that will be in effect through Monday morning.

The warning, which includes the cities of San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach and Cambria, is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures could fall to between 29 and 32 degrees across coldest wind-sheltered portions of the Central Coast,” the agency said.

Freeze warnings are issued when temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are expected to last for two or more consecutive hours, the National Weather Service said.

“A freeze can kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and harm outdoor pets and livestock. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia,” the agency said.

The agency urged people to keep vulnerable animals and pets inside in a house or barn, and to take protective measures to save crops and other vegetation.

Chilly overnight temperatures are expected to last through at least Tuesday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The cold weather means warming centers will be open at both the 5Cities Homeless Coalition in Grover Beach and 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo on Sunday night. Both places will also be open again Monday night.

Check in at 40 Prado begins at 6:30 p.m. and pets are allowed.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition’s warming center is at Hillside Church, 1935 Newport Ave. in Grover Beach, the organization said. The organization asks that people arrive at the church no earlier than 5 p.m. and no later than 8 p.m. The warming center’s hotline is 805-710-4330.

Paso Cares said their warming center will be open on Monday and Tuesday. Those interested in spending the night must attend dinner at People’s Kitchen, located on the southwest corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. in Paso Robles, no later than 5 p.m.