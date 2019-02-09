More snow for SLO County? The higher peaks could see several inches

If you didn’t get to see San Luis Obispo County’s higher peaks receive a dusting of snow last week, you may get another chance.

Another low-pressure system will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southwesterly winds Sunday morning followed by strong to gale-force north to northwesterly winds on Sunday afternoon along the coastline.

This system will also spread rain across the Central Coast on Sunday morning. Near the Earth’s surface, a cold front will move southeastward through San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties on Sunday morning with rain and low-level snow. Snow levels are expected to fall to 2,000 feet along the coastline and 1,500 feet farther inland.

The models are indicating between a half and three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected at the lower elevations on Sunday morning. If the models verify, this should produce between 3 and 6 inches of snow accumulation on the higher ridges and peaks of Central California.

A transitory ridge of high pressure will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning hours on Monday into Tuesday. These winds will create dry and chilly weather. Temperatures will remain below-normal with chilly overnight lows in the upper 20s to 30s and daytime highs in the 50s.

A vigorous cold front will move through the Central Coast on Wednesday with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds and heavy rain. The long-range models suggest that an atmospheric river may develop on Wednesday. At this time, total rainfall amounts will range between 1.50 and 3 inches. Mostly dry weather is forecast next Friday and Saturday with unsettled and wet weather developing next Sunday.

Surf Report

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 22-second period) is forecast to arrive along our coastline Saturday night, increasing to 9 to 11 feet (with an 11- to 20-second period) Sunday. Combined with Sunday’s swell will be 3- to 5-foot westerly (270-degree, shallow-water) seas.

This northwesterly swell will decrease 8- to 10-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) Monday, further lowering to 4- to 6-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) Tuesday. Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds will produce 9- to 11-foot southerly (270-degree, shallow-water) seas Wednesday, followed by an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 20-second period) Thursday. This swell will decrease to 4 to 6 feet (with an 11- to 19-second period) Friday. An 11- to 13-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 20-second period) is forecast along our coastline next Saturday and Sunday.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 55 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 28, 53 31, 55 39, 54 39, 56 39, 56 40, 54 34, 51

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS