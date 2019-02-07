From rain to snow, SLO County saw crazy weather this week — and it’s not stopping

After a stormy start to the week, San Luis Obispo County saw clear skies, chilly temperatures and icy roads that had many reaching for their ice scrapers and mittens.

So what’s next for the Central Coast?

Here’s a hint: It’s wet and falls from the sky.

More rain is on the way beginning Friday afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A low-pressure system and a cold front are forecast to move into SLO County on Friday, producing increasing southerly winds and clouds Friday morning and rain by Friday afternoon, Lindsey said.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds are forecast to arrive Friday night, and wet weather is expected to continue into Saturday morning, Lindsey said. The area is expected to receive total rainfall amounts ranging between 0.75 and 1.5 inches.

A frost-covered log sits in Atascadero Lake on Thursday morning. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The rain should clear up by Saturday afternoon, but clouds will increase again Saturday night as another low-pressure system moves into the area, Lindsey said.

Rain is expected to douse the Central Coast on Sunday morning, but rainfall amounts are forecast to be lower than the system on Friday and Saturday, Lindsey said.

However, colder temperatures and precipitation with that storm system could lead to more snow on some of SLO County’s mountain peaks, Lindsey said.

“I think this system will have a little more moisture to play with and won’t be quite so dry,” Lindsey said. “Those two factors combined could mean more snow accumulation on mountain peaks.”

Frost covers the ground early Thursday morning in Santa Margarita. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dry and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s, Lindsey said.

However, a “major” storm associated with an atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain to the Central Coast next Wednesday and Thursday, Lindsey said. Along with rain, the system is also expected to see some strong winds at speeds ranging from 39 to 54 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, Lindsey said.

Wet weather is expected to continue on Friday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 17.

And that’s not all. Long-range models are showing rain through at least Feb. 22, Lindsey said, though he stressed that those are long-range models and are subject to change.

“It’s showing rain almost every single day through the 22nd,” Lindsey said. “It just looks like rain, rain, rain.”