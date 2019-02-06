Snow fell in Paso Robles — and residents caught it on video

It may have been short-lived, but San Luis Obispo County experienced falling snow Wednesday.

Several North County residents on Wednesday morning posted videos to social media of falling snow, including Hannah Finder, who posted a clip of a short flurry near the IQMS building on Wisteria Lane in Paso Robles, as well as photographs of frost from the overnight freezing temperatures on the east side of the city.

Kimberly Arebalo posted a video to Facebook of a short flurry of snow hitting Paso Robles in the area near Golden Hill Road and Highway 46.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Rosa Anguiano posted a clip of a small amount of snow falling at the Lodges at Ada’s Vineyard off Monterey Road.

As snow fell in North County Wednesday morning, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey was at Montaña de Oro State Park in Los Osos, where a “very, very light” snow fell for a few minutes, though temperatures there were dry and only cold enough that a few flakes survived landfall, he said.

“I’d never seen that before that close to the coast,” Lindsey said.

A few cells are moving southeastward parallel to the coastline at 5:15 a.m. this cold morning. If they get close enough to the shoreline, they could produce a few snow flurries in Montaña de Oro State Park over the next hour. pic.twitter.com/6GZ3gRXIKk — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 6, 2019