Rain soaked SLO County on Monday. Here’s how much your area got

By Gabby Ferreira

February 04, 2019 03:48 PM

The sandy creeks and riverbeds of northern San Luis Obispo County are beginning to fill with water. San Marcos Creek, Huer Huero Creek and the Salinas River are all showing steady flows of water.
San Luis Obispo County woke up Monday morning to heavy rain, which caused power outages, road closures and flooding throughout the area.

Rainfall rates reached three-quarters of an inch per hour between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“That’s pretty high,” Lindsey said.

Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach recorded a wind gust at 52 mph at 4 a.m.

“It was a pretty decent storm that came through,” Lindsey said.

Rain is expected to continue through Tuesday, when there is also a chance of snow on the Cuesta Grade early Tuesday morning, Lindsey said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry, according to Lindsey.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 2 p.m. Monday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.77

Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road

0.63

Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.91

Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)

0.47

Baywood Park

0.41

Cal Poly

0.62

Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.24

Camp San Luis

0.87

Creston at Humbug Vineyards

0.62

Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.32

Diablo Canyon

0.30

Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.35

Islay Hill

0.74

Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.04

Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.23

Los Osos at Cottontail Lane

0.62

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.83

Mission Prep

0.89

Morro Bay Yacht Club

0.16

Nipomo, East

0.63

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.87

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

0.28

Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive

0.14

Rocky Butte

1.02

Santa Maria Public Airport

0.40

Santa Margarita

0.98

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

0.59

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E

