Light drizzle caps off a stormy couple of weeks for SLO County — and the sun is back

San Luis Obispo County capped off a stormy few weeks with light rain Sunday night during the super blood wolf moon eclipse, with most places receiving less than a tenth of an inch, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“I’d liken it to a Seattle type of rain,” Lindsey said.

Rocky Butte received about two-tenths of an inch, and the Lopez Lake Recreation Area got close to that number, Lindsey said.

PG&E’s Energy Education Center recorded 0.06 inches, as did Branch Elementary School in Arroyo Grande, Lindsey said. Prefumo Canyon recorded 0.16 inches.

Monday is the beginning of a dry spell for the county, Lindsey said. The area will see cold nights and mild afternoons for the rest of this week and potentially through the end of the month.

The dry weather will produce a pattern of “moderate to fresh” northeasterly Santa Lucia winds at speeds of 13 to 24 mph during the nights and mornings, Lindsey said.

Dense morning fog will also be possible across inland and coastal valleys, he said.

But the Central Coast haven’t seen the last of the rain. Some forecast models are showing heavy rainfall at the beginning of February, Lindsey said.

However, Lindsey noted that these are long-range models and could change over time.