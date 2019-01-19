SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 21: It’s a sunny outlook

The Central Coast will see a pivot from last week’s rainy weather to cool, dry conditions this week — and possibly for the remainder of the month.

A 1,007 millibar low-pressure system will move into far Northern California, but the associated cold front will move over the Central Coast on Sunday evening with increasing clouds and areas of drizzle or light rain showers.

This system will be followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, night and morning marine low clouds and cooler temperatures.

High pressure will then build into California for the rest of next week for fair and dry weather with fog a good possibility across the coastal and inland valleys. Dry weather may last for the rest of January.

Surf Report

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Saturday into Sunday.

Gale-force northwesterly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Monday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet by Tuesday. A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) Thursday, further building to 7 to 9 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) next Friday and Saturday. High swell conditions are expected on Jan. 29 and 30.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 57 and 59 degrees into Sunday, decreasing on Monday into Tuesday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 57 34, 60 35, 64 37, 66 40, 68 40, 67 42, 69

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS