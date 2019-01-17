Sewage spills into SLO creek for the second straight day due to storm

For two straight days, sewage spilled into a creek in San Luis Obispo, leading to warnings by the county Public Health Department for the public to stay away.
At about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, about 15,000 gallons of sewage was released from a manhole cover near 81 Broad St., according to the county.
“The sewage entered the Old Garden Creek in the city of San Luis Obispo and could not be recovered,” county Public Health wrote in a press release.
The release into the creek was stopped and cleanup has been completed, county officials said.
The spill was a result of the storm surge overwhelming the sewer system, and the Public Health Department advises staying out of Old Garden Creek “during and 72 hours following the current storm event,” according to county officials.
The incident comes in the wake of a sewage spill reported Wednesday in the city, impacting Acacia Creek.
At about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, about 3,000 gallons of sewage released from a mainline located at 3355 Broad St. to an adjacent storm drain that leads to Acacia Creek in SLO, county officials stated.
The spill was stopped and cleaned up Wednesday, as well.
“The cause of sewage release from the mainline was due to a mainline blockage,” the press release stated.
Public Health officials also advise staying out of Acacia Creek for 72 hours following the current storm.
Acacia Creek is difficult for the public to access except in the vicinity of Damon Garcia soccer fields, according to county officials, and signs have been posted at the fields advising the public to avoid water contact there.
Officials from the county’s Environmental Health team have been on scenes of both spills to assure the areas are properly sanitized.
