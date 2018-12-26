What’s a super wolf blood moon? You can see this lunar trifecta in January

A new year brings the promise of new and exciting things, and the sky is delivering: You’ll be able to see a heavenly phenomenon in mid-January.

On Jan. 20, a total lunar eclipse, sometimes called a blood moon, will take place. It’ll coincide with a supermoon and a wolf moon.

The eclipse will be visible for all of North and South America, according to Space.com.

From start to finish, the lunar eclipse will last 3 hours and 17 minutes, and totality will last 1 hour and 2 minutes, according to NASA.

On the West Coast, the eclipse begins at 7:33 p.m. and totality begins at 8:41 p.m., according to Space.com. Totality ends at 9:43 p.m., and the eclipse ends at 10:50 p.m.

It’ll be the second year in a row San Luis Obispo County will have front-row seats to a lunar trifecta. The county observed a super blue blood moon in January 2018.

A lunar eclipse causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow, according to Space.com. During the eclipse, the moon turns a rusty, red color, which leads to the moniker “blood moon.”

A supermoon refers to either a new or full moon that coincides with the time of the month when the moon is at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, according to EarthSky.

And a wolf moon refers to the January full moon, according to timeanddate.com. The website is planning to livestream the eclipse.

The next total lunar eclipse will happen on May 26, 2021, and will be visible over the Pacific Ocean.