Vandenberg rocket launch won’t happen Thursday — and maybe not this year

The Delta IV Heavy rocket launch that has been delayed multiple times will launch no earlier than Dec. 30, the United Launch Alliance said Thursday morning.

The launch was last set for Wednesday evening but was scrapped minutes before liftoff after inspection found a hydrogen leak on one of the engine sections. It was the fourth attempt this month.

Officials originally set a launch date for Thursday, but canceled those plans.

The launch will carry a top-secret payload into orbit for a mission dubbed NROL-71. It was also canceled Tuesday due to high winds at the launch site.

The #DeltaIV #NROL71 was scrubbed on Dec. 19 due to elevated hydrogen levels within the port booster engine section. The team is currently reviewing all data and set the next launch attempt no earlier than Dec. 30, 2018. pic.twitter.com/s1gSEeZBF9 — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 20, 2018

Tribune reporters Kaytlyn Leslie and Nick Wilson contributed to this story.