Mysterious streaking light seen in sky across SLO County, California

A streaky white light and curling trail seen in the sky above San Luis Obispo County and across California set off a flood of social media reports Wednesday evening.

The unknown object appeared right around the time a Heavy Delta IV rocket carrying a top-secret payload was scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, but officials said it was unrelated to their mission, which was scrubbed 10 minutes before liftoff.

“What you’re seeing in the sky is not anything launched from Vandenberg,” a Vandenberg spokesperson told The Tribune, adding that they are aware of reports.

In SLO County, the strange light was captured in photos posted on the SLO County News and Public Safety page.

Local officials, including representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard in Morro Bay, said they couldn’t determine what it was exactly, though they don’t believe it to be a flare or a shooting star.

Some on social media speculated it could be a meteor.

Authorities from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Pismo Beach police said they hadn’t received reports of the incident and were unaware of what it could be.





The light streak was seen throughout California, according to people in Sacramento and Fresno who notified The Tribune.





A Delta IV rocket launch at Vandenberg was postponed because of a hydrogen leak in the engine. It has been rescheduled for 5:31 p.m. Thursday. This is the fourth time the launch has been delayed, either due to weather or technical problems.