Countdown is underway! Delta IV rocket launch set to go at Vandenberg

By Nick Wilson

December 19, 2018 02:37 PM

The Delta IV Heavy rocket's payload fairing is lifted into place at Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in preparation for the launch of a national security payload. The mission sticker says "Serving those who served." United Launch Alliance
The Delta IV Heavy rocket’s payload fairing is lifted into place at Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in preparation for the launch of a national security payload. The mission sticker says “Serving those who served.” United Launch Alliance
The Delta IV Heavy rocket’s payload fairing is lifted into place at Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in preparation for the launch of a national security payload. The mission sticker says “Serving those who served.” United Launch Alliance

The Delta IV heavy rocket launch is on schedule to blast off from Vandenberg Air Force base at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, according to the United Launch Alliance website.

The launch will carry a top-secret payload into orbit for a mission dubbed NROL-71.

The launch was scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to high winds.

The current weather outlook shows 80 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch, according to the website. 

“The ULA team has given the GO to begin cryogenic fueling operations,” the ULA tweeted at 1:15 p.m. “Clocks will resume the countdown shortly.”

Live coverage of the launch will be available at https://www.americaspace.com/live-launch-tracker/.

Nick Wilson

