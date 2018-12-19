Countdown is underway! Delta IV rocket launch set to go at Vandenberg

The Delta IV heavy rocket launch is on schedule to blast off from Vandenberg Air Force base at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, according to the United Launch Alliance website.

The launch will carry a top-secret payload into orbit for a mission dubbed NROL-71.

The launch was scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to high winds.

The current weather outlook shows 80 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch, according to the website.

“The ULA team has given the GO to begin cryogenic fueling operations,” the ULA tweeted at 1:15 p.m. “Clocks will resume the countdown shortly.”

Live coverage of the launch will be available at https://www.americaspace.com/live-launch-tracker/.