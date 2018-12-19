Here’s how to watch tonight’s Vandenberg rocket launch

Update

The launch has been postponed, again, this time due to a hydrogen leak. Read more here.

Original Story

We’re just minutes away from the Delta IV heavy rocket launch that set to lift off at 5:49 p.m. from Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to the United Launch Alliance.

The rocket, carrying a top-secret payload from the National Reconnaissance Office, should be visible in the night sky, rising from the Santa Barbara County coast over the ocean.

If you don’t have a good view from your location, you can catch the liftoff on the ULA livestream.

Click here to watch the launch live.

And if you miss it, photos and videos will be circulating online soon after, if the recent SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is a good indication.

The launch time has been adjusted slightly to 5:49pm PST (8:49 p.m. EST; 0149 UTC) that takes into account the earlier brief hold in the countdown. #NROL71 #DeltaIVHeavy — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 20, 2018