‘Dangerous and damaging’ surf, coastal flooding possible for SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

January 09, 2019 10:50 AM

The leading edge of the storm arrives at Port San Luis

You might want to stay away from the water today.

The National Weather Service has issued both a high surf warning and a coastal flooding advisory for the Central Coast that will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

“Surf between 17 and 22 feet with sets to 26 feet are expected at west-facing beaches during the peak of the surf event later today,” the agency said, calling the waves “dangerous and damaging.”

At the same time, the NWS said coastal flooding is possible, especially during high tide.

“Normally dry beach areas will be inundated with water quickly,” the agency said. “Beach walkways and parking lots could be flooded, including the Oceano Dunes Recreation Area.”

The surf is expected to subside Wednesday night — downgrading the warning to an advisory — but the agency said high surf is likely to continue through Thursday.

The high surf warning means dangerous waves will pound the shoreline, causing life-threatening conditions, the NWS said.

If you’re caught in a rip current, relax and float, the agency said, and don’t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, and if you can’t escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

