Highway 1 in Big Sur to reopen after stormy night on the coast

Highway 1 is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, following a stormy night that forced Caltrans to close the road.

“Our crews were out at daybreak clearing rocks, slides along Highway 1,” the agency tweeted Monday morning. Caltrans closed the road Sunday night after rocks fell onto the road.

The storm that battered the Central Coast from Sunday night into Monday dropped 2.6 inches in Santa Margarita and 2.45 inches in Rocky Butte by early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also issued a flood advisory for southern Santa Barbara County late Sunday night.

Further south, Highway 1 remains closed from Las Posas Road in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu, Caltrans said. The road could remain closed there through Tuesday, according to Caltrans.