Highway 1 in Big Sur remains open for now, but could still close on short notice

Highway 1 in Big Sur will not close Sunday evening, Caltrans announced Sunday morning.

The agency said the slide areas looked good and the rain forecast wasn’t as heavy as originally predicted. However, in an emailed news release, Caltrans said crews will assess the area again Monday.

“There is a line of storms in the forecast, there is a possibility we may need to pre-emptively close Highway 1 with less than 48 hours’ notice,” the agency said in the release.

On Saturday, Caltrans announced a possible closure set for Sunday evening, stating that there was “a high likelihood” the road would close between Paul’s Slide and Mud Creek due to heavy rain forecast for Sunday night.

Another part of Highway 1, in the Woolsey Fire area, closed Saturday night and was expected to remain closed until at least Monday, Caltrans said.

That closure was caused by heavy rain that pummeled the Central and Southern California coasts on Saturday.

Due to Saturday’s rain, authorities issued urban and small stream flooding advisories for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as well as slide warnings on Saturday for Highways 101 and 154. Flash flood warnings were also in effect Saturday for the Woolsey Fire burn area, including Highway 1.