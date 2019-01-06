SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 7: Rain storms are lining up

Wet weather made a return to San Luis Obispo County — marking a big change from the dry and cold conditions that persisted since Christmas — and it appears to be here to stay for the near future.

Following Saturday’s storm that dumped up to an inch of rain in one spot in the county, an upper-level trough, followed by a low- pressure system will produce rain Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, turning to showers later in the morning into the afternoon.

This storm system will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds along the coastline.

There also will be a chance of thunderstorms into Monday.

Total rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.75 to 1.75 inches. This storm will also produce heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet with more than a foot of snow possible over the higher terrain.

Another low-pressure system and cold front brings fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and moderate rain later Tuesday into Wednesday.

A break in the rain is forecast Thursday, before another storm brings wet and unsettled next Saturday and Sunday. Long-range guidance shows the potential for additional storms the following week.

Surf Report

A 9- to 11-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Sunday, decreasing to 8 to 10 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) Monday and further decreasing to 4 to 6 feet Tuesday.

Combined with the west-northwesterly swell will be 5- to 7-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas.

A 12- to 14-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday, decreasing to 9 to 11 feet Thursday.

Increasing southerly seas are forecast next Friday, followed by a 13- to 15-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) next Saturday. Very high-energy westerly swell conditions may develop along our coastline on Jan. 14 and 15.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 56 and 58 degrees into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 47, 59 43, 60 45, 59 39, 60 38, 60 39, 60 39, 57

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 49, 60 47, 63 48, 61 42, 63 43, 62 44, 62 42, 58