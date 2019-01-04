Ready for rain? A series of storms is headed for SLO County

A series of storms are expected to hit San Luis Obispo County in January, bringing welcome rainfall after weeks of dry weather.

“It appears the storm door has swung wide open for much of California as a series of storms will march across the Pacific, producing periods of wet and unsettled weather into mid-January,” John Lindsey, a PG&E meteorologist, wrote in an email.

The first storm will produce rain and thunderstorms starting Saturday, with winds of 32 to 46 miles per hour along the coastline and moderate to heavy rain, Lindsey said.

The low-pressure system, which continues into Monday, is expected to result in between 1.75 and 3.5 inches of total rainfall, he said. Overnight lows will be in the high 30s and low 40s.

Then another low-pressure system bring moderate rain later on Tuesday into Wednesday, Lindsey said.

Additional “wet and unsettled weather is expected next Saturday (Jan. 12) and Sunday (Jan. 13),” he said. “Long-range guidance shows the potential for additional storms the following week.”

This weekend’s storm could bring heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet with more than a foot of snow possible at higher levels.

Rainy weather takes over the Central Coast in this file photo from March 2018. John Lindsey Special to The Tribune

There are many ways to prepare for the storms, Lindsey said, including staying away from downed power lines and calling 911 if you see any.

He also recommends preparing for power outages by keeping a battery-operated flashlights and radios within reach, using LED candles instead of wax candles and storing water-filled plastic containers in your freezer to use as blocks of ice to prevent food from spoiling.

For more tips, go to www.pge.com.