SLO County headed back into wet weather pattern. Here’s when the rain will hit

By Nick Wilson

January 01, 2019 06:03 PM

Scattered showers and some steady rain in some areas finally reach the Central Coast late morning. Forecast show that the rain will become heavier later this afternoon and evening. A woman crosses the intersection of Foothill Rd and Santa Rosa in the rain.
A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo County this weekend, dropping between 1 and 1.75 inches of rain, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Lindsey said Tuesday that it can be difficult to predict inclement weather beyond 72 hours, but all signs are pointing toward a “significant storm.”

Lindsey said that a low-pressure system will be centered about 150 miles west of Cape Mendocino late Friday night and the cold front will move through the Central Coast on Saturday morning with winds of 32 to 46 miles per hour and “moderate to heavy rain.”

“Rain showers are expected on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning,” Lindsey said in an email. “Additional wet and unsettled weather looks possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, although details remain uncertain.”

Lindsey said that the rainfall likely will put the county’s totals for the season above average. As of this week, rainfall totals were slightly below average.

The rain season, which began July 1, has brought 5.28 inches of rain, measured at Diablo Canyon power plant.

The average local rainfall at the plant to date is 5.50 inches, Lindsey said.

“It appears we’ll be getting back into a wet weather pattern,” Lindsey said. “The grasses will be kept green and the ranchers will be happy.”

Lindsey added that ocean swells will be rising, in alignment with the storm, and expects 8- to 10-foot swells to arrive Friday afternoon, increasing to 13 to 15 feet on Saturday.

