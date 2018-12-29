Weather

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Dec. 31: Cold and clear, but rain on the way

By John Lindsey

December 29, 2018 03:16 PM

It was a cold, dry weekend as temperatures dropped into the 20s in spots around San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning.

And the Eastern Pacific High will keep the Central Coast dry through Friday, but it should start to warm up as the week progresses. Overnight lows into Monday morning will still in the mid to high 20s in the North County, while the coastal valleys will cool to the high-30s.

A dry low-pressure system will drop out of the north Monday and slide down east Central California on Tuesday, offering only a slight chance for light rain showers across far Northern California and in the high Sierra on Monday afternoon. The main impact from this system will be moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and fair, dry and seasonable weather for the rest of the work week with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest of the week.

A pattern change toward wet and unsettled weather is anticipated next weekend into the following week as potential low-pressure systems bring widespread rain to the Central Coast.

Surf Report

Sunday afternoon’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with an 11- to 20-second period) will increase to a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) Sunday night into Monday.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 18-second period) is forecast along coastline Tuesday into Thursday, increasing to 6 to 8 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) next Friday and Saturday.

Moderate to high-energy westerly swell conditions may develop along our coastline on Jan. 5 and 6.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 57 degrees into Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

33, 56

30, 56

29, 58

31, 61

34, 61

39, 59

39, 57

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

43, 65

38, 64

35, 66

37, 69

40, 66

43, 61

46, 60

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

High surf and big waves thrilled viewers at the Cayucos Pier on Monday, December 17, 2018. The forecast called for king tides throughout the week on the Central Coast.

By

