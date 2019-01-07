Rain soaks the Central Coast, and more is coming. Here’s how much your area got

The Central Coast saw quite the wet weather pattern over the weekend.

A series of storms — one Saturday and another from Sunday evening into Monday — caused flood watches, minor traffic accidents and even a closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur.

Highway 1 was closed Sunday night from Mud Creek to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn, Caltrans announced at about 7 p.m.

“Several rocks have fallen on Highway 1 south of Big Sur per CHP,” the agency said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The road was closed overnight and reopened at 10 a.m. Monday.

And the weather caused San Luis Obispo’s parks and recreation department to close two hiking trails: Lemon Grove Loop on Cerro San Luis (aka Madonna Mountain) and Johnson Ranch.

The storm brought more than an inch of rain to most locations around SLO County, with places like Santa Margarita and Rocky Butte receiving 3.72 and 5.12 inches, respectively, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

And it’s not over yet: The weekend weather was just the beginning of a storm series that will last through the week.

“We’ll still get rain,” Lindsey said. “We’re on track to get maybe another 3 inches or so between now and Tuesday.”

The Central Coast could see three-quarters to an inch of rain on Wednesday, Lindsey said. There will be a break in the rain on Thursday, but another storm will roll in on Friday.

Lindsey forecasted another inch on Saturday and another three-quarters of an inch on Sunday.

Here’s how much rain fell in your area from Saturday through Monday

Weekend rainfall totals as of 1 p.m. Monday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.32 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 1.29 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.56 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 1.48 Baywood Park 0.88 Cal Poly 2.23 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.60 Camp San Luis 1.72 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.66 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.80 Diablo Canyon 1.07 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.60 Islay Hill 1.70 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.91 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 2.24 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 1.76 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.32 Mission Prep 2.58 Morro Bay Yacht Club 1.07 Nipomo, East 1.36 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.08 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.83 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 1.38 Rocky Butte 5.12 Santa Maria Public Airport 1.02 Santa Margarita 3.72 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 1.34 San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden 0.66 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 1.44 Shandon 0.60 Templeton 1.80 Vandenberg Air Force Base 1.23

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E