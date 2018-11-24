SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 26: Heavy rain on the way

The Central Coast saw a good soaking last week, with rain arriving in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, mostly dousing the fires that had been ravaging the state.

And more rain is on the way.

Increasing high pressure over the Great Basin will produce gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds, which will produce clear skies along the coastline into Monday. However, with all the moisture in the air, areas of ground fog and plenty of low clouds will develop along Santa Lucia mountain ridgeline and the Cuesta Grade during the night and morning hours.

Tuesday will be a transitional day as an intense cold front will drop southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move toward the Central Coast.

This cold front will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds along the coastline and periods of heavy rain later Wednesday into Thursday. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches.

Increasing northwesterly winds and partly cloudy weather is forecast on Friday and Saturday.

More rain is forecast next week.

Surf Report

A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday, increasing to 9- to 11-feet (with a 15- to 22-second period) on Tuesday.

This west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell will increase to 10 to 12 feet (with a 14- to 19-second period) Wednesday into Thursday. Combined with Thursday’s swell will be 8- to 10-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas. This west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep- water) swell will peak Friday at 12 to 14 feet (with a 12- to 15-second period). High-swell conditions are expected to continue along our coastline into the first week of December.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 61 and 64 degrees through tonight, decreasing to 60 and 63 degrees Monday. Seawater temperatures will decrease to 58 and 62 degrees Monday into Wednesday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 38, 71 38, 69 41, 68 37, 62 36, 63 35, 64 35, 60

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS