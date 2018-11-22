Here’s how much rain fell on SLO County this Thanksgiving (and more is on its way)

By the time people were carving into their Thanksgiving turkeys, San Luis Obispo County’s wet weather was mostly dried up.

Most places in San Luis Obispo County reported less than an inch of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, with the rain fully leaving by early afternoon. But don’t worry, it’ll likely be back soon.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said a cold front followed by an upper-level trough produced the gale-force southerly winds and rain through the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front is expected Friday into Saturday morning, meaning more strong to gale-force winds and partly cloudy skies. The wet weather is expected to return between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1.

“It looks like we’re going into a stormy period, around Nov. 28,” Lindsey said. “It’ll mean a lot of rain, a lot of storms and some big waves — much larger waves along the coastline.”

Rocky Butte in northern SLO County reported the most rain on Thursday, with 2.05 inches over the 24-hour period, while the Grover Beach Exploration Station recorded the least with only 0.07 inches of rain.

The rains prompted several road closures across California, including a 45-mile stretch of Highway 1 south of Big Sur. By Thursday morning, that highway was reopened.