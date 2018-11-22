Why is Highway 1 cracking at Mud Creek?

A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.
Highway 1 is open again after storm closure

By Kaytlyn Leslie And Lindsey Holden

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

lholden@thetribunenews.com

November 22, 2018 09:28 AM

It’s a Thanksgiving miracle: A few hours after shutting down a portion of Highway 1 south of Big Sur due to mudslide activity, Caltrans has reopened the highway to the public.

The road was fully open as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Caltrans District 5 tweet.

“This was a standard overnight closure, very common after heavy rainfall to ensure the safety of travelers and work crews,” read the tweet.

The closure stretched from Ragged Point — just north of San Simeon — about 45 miles into Big Sur, ending at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn.

The closed portion included the new section of Highway 1 that crews built over a massive mud and rock slide at Mud Creek.

The Central Coast was expected to receive a half-inch to 1.25 inches of rain starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thanksgiving morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Follow Caltrans District 5 on Twitter for continuing updates on Central Coast road conditions.

The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast on Wednesday. Drone video shows the progress that crews made to restore the historic road.

