Highway 1 is open again after storm closure

It’s a Thanksgiving miracle: A few hours after shutting down a portion of Highway 1 south of Big Sur due to mudslide activity, Caltrans has reopened the highway to the public.

The road was fully open as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Caltrans District 5 tweet.

“This was a standard overnight closure, very common after heavy rainfall to ensure the safety of travelers and work crews,” read the tweet.

UPDATE: #Hwy1 south of #BigSur is fully OPEN as of 9am. This was a standard overnight closure, very common after heavy rainfall to ensure the safety of travelers & work crews. Happy T-Day, everyone. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) November 22, 2018

The closure stretched from Ragged Point — just north of San Simeon — about 45 miles into Big Sur, ending at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn.

The closed portion included the new section of Highway 1 that crews built over a massive mud and rock slide at Mud Creek.

The Central Coast was expected to receive a half-inch to 1.25 inches of rain starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thanksgiving morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Follow Caltrans District 5 on Twitter for continuing updates on Central Coast road conditions.