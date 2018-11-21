Why is Highway 1 cracking at Mud Creek?

A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.
By
A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.
By

Hwy. 1 is closed from Ragged Point into Big Sur due to mudslides

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

November 21, 2018 07:51 PM

San Luis Obispo County travelers driving north for Thanksgiving should avoid Highway 1 — a portion of the road is closed due to mudslide activity caused by storms sweeping across the Central Coast.

The closure stretches from Ragged Point — just north of San Simeon — about 45 miles into Big Sur, ending at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn, according to a Caltrans District 5 tweet.

The closed portion includes the new section of Highway 1 that crews built over a massive mud and rock slide at Mud Creek.

Officials will provide an update on the closure Thursday morning, according to the tweet. Caltrans encourages travelers to make use of its QuickMap program, which provides updates on road closures.

The Central Coast is expected to receive a half-inch to 1.25 inches of rain starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thanksgiving morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Follow Caltrans District 5 on Twitter for continuing updates on Central Coast road conditions.

