Hwy. 1 is closed from Ragged Point into Big Sur due to mudslides

San Luis Obispo County travelers driving north for Thanksgiving should avoid Highway 1 — a portion of the road is closed due to mudslide activity caused by storms sweeping across the Central Coast.

The closure stretches from Ragged Point — just north of San Simeon — about 45 miles into Big Sur, ending at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn, according to a Caltrans District 5 tweet.

HEADS UP: #Hwy1 south of #BigSur is CLOSED overnight from Ragged Point to Deetjens by storm/slide activity. We'll provide an update Thurs morn. Also, check our #QuickMap app for latest traffic & road conditions statewide. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) November 22, 2018

The closed portion includes the new section of Highway 1 that crews built over a massive mud and rock slide at Mud Creek.

Officials will provide an update on the closure Thursday morning, according to the tweet. Caltrans encourages travelers to make use of its QuickMap program, which provides updates on road closures.

The Central Coast is expected to receive a half-inch to 1.25 inches of rain starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thanksgiving morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Follow Caltrans District 5 on Twitter for continuing updates on Central Coast road conditions.