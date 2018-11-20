Ready for a soaking? SLO County could see more than an inch of rain this week

Get ready for a holiday soaking: the Central Coast could see more than an inch of rain beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into the morning of Thanksgiving.

A cold front, followed by an upper-level trough of air, will produce strong to gale-force southerly winds and rain, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. The winds could reach speeds between 25 and 38 mph.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range between a half-inch to 1.25 inches, Lindsey said. Rain is also expected for much of the state, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash-flood watch for recent burn areas in Northern California. The forecast has also prompted people affected by the Woolsey Fire in Southern California to prepare for potential mudslides, according to news reports.

On Thanksgiving Day, gentle to moderate winds, partly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are in the forecast, according to Lindsey. Another cold front is expected to move into the area from Friday into Saturday morning, which will bring strong to gale-force winds and partly cloudy skies on Saturday afternoon and night.

Dry, clear skies and gusty winds are expected on Sunday and Monday, and more wet weather is expected to be on the way from Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, Lindsey said.